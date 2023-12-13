The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) are double-digit, 16.5-point favorites against the Murray State Racers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -16.5 136.5

Racers Betting Records & Stats

Murray State has combined with its opponent to score more than 136.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Murray State has a 144.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.9 more points than this game's point total.

Murray State is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Murray State has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Racers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1150 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Murray State has an 8% chance of pulling out a win.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 2 25% 75.4 148.9 62 132.9 135.8 Murray State 5 71.4% 73.5 148.9 70.9 132.9 142.2

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers score an average of 73.5 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 62 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 62 points, Murray State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-3-0 2-2 2-6-0 Murray State 2-5-0 0-0 5-2-0

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Murray State 12-4 Home Record 11-2 4-6 Away Record 3-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

