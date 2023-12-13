Wednesday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) versus the Murray State Racers (3-5) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-61 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 13.

The game has no set line.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 79, Murray State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-18.0)

Mississippi State (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Mississippi State's record against the spread this season is 5-3-0, while Murray State's is 2-5-0. A total of two out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Racers' games have gone over.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +21 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.5 points per game (219th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Murray State averages 36.6 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 34.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Murray State makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 32.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.9%.

Murray State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Racers commit 9.6 per game (35th in college basketball) and force 9.1 (349th in college basketball).

