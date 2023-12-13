The Morehead State Eagles (4-5) travel to face the Louisville Cardinals (9-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Morehead State vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Morehead State is 3-3 when it scores more than 58 points.

Louisville's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.

The Cardinals record 78.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 65.3 the Eagles allow.

When Louisville puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 8-1.

Morehead State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Eagles give up.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

9.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Veronica Charles: 10.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 59 FG%

5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 59 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9 PTS, 50 FG%

9 PTS, 50 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 10.2 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

Morehead State Schedule