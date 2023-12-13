The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) hope to break a six-game road losing streak at the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-3.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Louisville (-3.5) 147.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

  • Louisville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • In the Cardinals' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • Arkansas State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
  • Red Wolves games have hit the over three out of nine times this year.

Louisville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (94th in the country) than the computer rankings do (194th).
  • Louisville's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

