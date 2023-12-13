The Houston Rockets (11-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rockets have given up to their opponents.

Memphis is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

The Grizzlies average only 0.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (105.6).

Memphis has put together a 4-8 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies average 104.4 points per game, 4.3 less than away (108.7). On defense they give up 113.5 points per game at home, two more than away (111.5).

Memphis gives up 113.5 points per game at home, and 111.5 away.

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.6 assists per game, 0.8 less than on the road (24.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries