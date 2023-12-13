The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 147th.
  • The Colonels put up an average of 91.4 points per game, 19 more points than the 72.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 4-2 when it scores more than 72.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Kentucky put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky made fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 79-69 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/7/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 87-85 Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Bethany (WV) W 121-56 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
12/17/2023 Northern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

