Wednesday's contest features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) facing off at Cajundome (on December 13) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-73 victory for Louisiana.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 80, Eastern Kentucky 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-6.9)

Louisiana (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 153.1

Louisiana is 3-4-0 against the spread, while Eastern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-3-0 and the Colonels are 1-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (posting 91.4 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and giving up 75.1 per outing, 273rd in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.

Eastern Kentucky is first in college basketball at 47.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.2 more than the 39.1 its opponents average.

Eastern Kentucky hits 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 9 (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.1.

Eastern Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.3 per game (217th in college basketball) while forcing 16 (18th in college basketball).

