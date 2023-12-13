Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) will visit the Houston Rockets (11-9) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 857.0 813.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.0 40.7 Fantasy Rank 18 23

Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane's averages for the season are 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (seventh in league).

The Grizzlies put up 106.5 points per game (29th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -131 scoring differential and have been outscored by six points per game.

The 41.8 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 25th in the NBA, 3.2 fewer than the 45 its opponents grab.

The Grizzlies hit 13 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.7% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Memphis has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.5 per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 15.3 (fourth in league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allow 105.6 per outing (first in the league).

Houston ranks eighth in the league at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 44.1 its opponents average.

The Rockets knock down 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.5 (14th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.8.

Houston and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Rockets commit 12.6 per game (10th in the league) and force 12 (25th in NBA play).

Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game -4.2 5.0 Usage Percentage 29.9% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 58.9% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 7.0% 14.9% Assist Pct 27.8% 29.6%

