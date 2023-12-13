CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is one game featuring a CUSA team on Wednesday in college basketball play.
CUSA Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Radford Highlanders at Liberty Lady Flames
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
