UT Martin vs. NC State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 12
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 163.5.
UT Martin vs. NC State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|NC State
|-19.5
|163.5
Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats
- UT Martin's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 163.5 points in four of seven outings.
- The average over/under for UT Martin's contests this season is 167.2, 3.7 more points than this game's total.
- UT Martin is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- NC State sports a 4-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-5-0 mark of UT Martin.
UT Martin vs. NC State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 163.5
|% of Games Over 163.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|1
|12.5%
|80.3
|167.3
|70
|150.2
|146.6
|UT Martin
|4
|57.1%
|87
|167.3
|80.2
|150.2
|153.2
Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends
- The Skyhawks put up an average of 87 points per game, 17 more points than the 70 the Wolfpack give up.
- UT Martin is 2-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 70 points.
UT Martin vs. NC State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|4-4-0
|2-1
|5-3-0
|UT Martin
|2-5-0
|0-1
|5-2-0
UT Martin vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|UT Martin
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|88.4
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
