The NC State Wolfpack (4-2) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

UT Martin vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Casey Morsell: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ Horne: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

UT Martin vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 132nd 77.5 Points Scored 86 23rd 164th 70.2 Points Allowed 80.1 328th 154th 34.2 Rebounds 42.6 6th 112th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.3 99th 224th 7 3pt Made 8.4 97th 147th 13.8 Assists 13.7 155th 28th 9.2 Turnovers 13.7 290th

