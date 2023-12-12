The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. UT Martin matchup.

UT Martin vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

UT Martin vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-19.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-19.5) 162.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. NC State Betting Trends

UT Martin has won two games against the spread this year.

The Skyhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

NC State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Wolfpack games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

