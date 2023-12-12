How to Watch UT Martin vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
UT Martin vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3% higher than the 42.7% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
- UT Martin is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 106th.
- The Skyhawks score an average of 87 points per game, 17 more points than the 70 the Wolfpack give up.
- UT Martin has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 70 points.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- UT Martin is putting up more points at home (102.3 per game) than on the road (79).
- The Skyhawks concede 75.8 points per game at home, and 84.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UT Martin makes more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (10), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.6%) than at home (34.8%).
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|L 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/10/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 110-52
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
