The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) play the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Banterra Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Clarence Rupert: 8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Troy D'Amico: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jovan Stulic: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Trent Brown: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 66.7 308th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 28.5 328th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.2 200th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.5 221st 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

