How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Austin Peay Governors (5-6) battle the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Banterra Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Governors allow to opponents.
- Southern Illinois has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Salukis are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors sit at 241st.
- The Salukis put up 78.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 63.6 the Governors give up.
- When Southern Illinois totals more than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Salukis gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than when playing on the road (66).
- Southern Illinois made 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Banterra Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.