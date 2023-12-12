Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
Should you bet on Justin Faulk to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Faulk has zero points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|W 6-5
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
