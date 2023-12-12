Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walden School at Kentucky Country Day School

  • Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 11
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 28
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at North Bullitt High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Shepherdsville, KY
  • Conference: District 23
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairdale High School at Doss High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Trinity High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 27
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at Louisville Collegiate School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Beth Haven Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Highlands Latin School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Traditional High School at Evangel Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Conference: District 23
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois High School at Bullitt Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Shepherdsville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at Henry Clay High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Lexington, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencer County High School at Western High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

