The St. Louis Blues, Jake Neighbours among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Does a wager on Neighbours intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake Neighbours vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

Neighbours' plus-minus rating this season, in 14:17 per game on the ice, is -4.

Neighbours has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Neighbours has a point in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Neighbours has had an assist in one of 27 games this year.

Neighbours' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Neighbours having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 2 11 Points 1 10 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

