Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hopkins County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- Conference: District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
