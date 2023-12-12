Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garrard County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Garrard County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garrard County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garrard County High School at Estill County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
