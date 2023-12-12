Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Floyd County, Kentucky today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prestonsburg High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.