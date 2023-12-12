Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fayette County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burgin Independent High School at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery County High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
