The St. Louis Blues, including Brayden Schenn, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Does a wager on Schenn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Schenn vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

Schenn has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schenn has a point in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schenn Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 2 16 Points 2 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

