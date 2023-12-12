Will Brandon Saad find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Saad has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 13:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:18 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 13:56 Away W 6-5

Blues vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

