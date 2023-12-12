Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Red Wings on December 12, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Alex DeBrincat and others on the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.
Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 27 points in 27 games (10 goals and 17 assists).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavel Buchnevich has nine goals and 11 assists to total 20 points (0.7 per game).
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Jordan Kyrou has five goals and 12 assists for St. Louis.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
DeBrincat has totaled 13 goals and 13 assists in 27 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
