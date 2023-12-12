The St. Louis Blues (13-13-1) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4), who have fallen in three in a row, on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

The Blues are 4-6-0 over the past 10 games, putting up 29 total goals (three power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.7%). They have allowed 38 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+110)

Red Wings (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (13-13-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

The eight times this season the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-6-1 (three points).

St. Louis has scored exactly two goals in six games this season (2-4-0 record, four points).

The Blues have scored three or more goals 12 times, and are 10-2-0 in those games (to record 20 points).

In the five games when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-5-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 6-7-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 26th 2.78 Goals Scored 3.7 2nd 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 20th 30.2 Shots 30.1 22nd 27th 32.5 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 31st 8.75% Power Play % 23.01% 10th 20th 78.38% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 23rd

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

