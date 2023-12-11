Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Union County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.