Santi Aldama and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-103 loss against the Timberwolves, Aldama totaled nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

We're going to look at Aldama's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 13.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 7.2 Assists -- 2.3 2.5 PRA -- 21.7 23.6 PR -- 19.4 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Mavericks

Aldama is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Aldama's opponents, the Mavericks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.5 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Mavericks give up 116.7 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 33 17 12 3 1 1 1

