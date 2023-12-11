Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you live in Mason County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Mason County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington Latin School at St. Patrick School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Maysville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
