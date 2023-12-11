Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Hopkins County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
