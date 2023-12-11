Player props are listed for Luka Doncic and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Bane is averaging 24.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 lower than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 19.9 points per game average is 1.6 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154)

Doncic has scored 31.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.6 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 8.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 8.5-point prop total set for Dereck Lively on Monday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average (8.7).

His rebounding average -- 7.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

