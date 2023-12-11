Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - December 11
The Memphis Grizzlies' (6-15) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Monday, December 11 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) at FedExForum. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Grizzlies lost 127-103 to the Timberwolves on Friday. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s team-leading 21 points paced the Grizzlies in the losing effort.
Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2.0
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5.0
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Eye
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Grant Williams: Out (Knee)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
