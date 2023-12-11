The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 23.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Santi Aldama posts 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

David Roddy puts up 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are getting 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are getting 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

Grant Williams gets the Mavericks 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Mavericks 105.6 Points Avg. 119.4 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.3 42.2% Field Goal % 47.1% 32.7% Three Point % 37.5%

