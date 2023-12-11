The Tennessee Titans (4-8) visit a streaking Miami Dolphins (9-3) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium (with best bets available). The Dolphins have won three games in a row.

When is Dolphins vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 14, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (16.2 points).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 90.0%.
  • The Dolphins have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.
  • Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • This season, the Titans have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Miami (-14)
  • The Dolphins have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 14-point favorites (0-1).
  • The Titans have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46)
  • Between them, these two teams average 3.8 more points per game (49.8) than this matchup's total (46).
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Dolphins games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).
  • In the Titans' 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
12 1.3 0 123.4 12

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
6 211.0 7 2.8 0

