Sunday's game features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) and the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) squaring off at E. A. Diddle Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Western Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

Their last time out, the Hilltoppers lost 76-52 to Oregon State on Saturday.

Western Kentucky vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 70, Ball State 68

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hilltoppers took down the Vermont Catamounts 62-50 on November 25.

The Hilltoppers have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

The Hilltoppers have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Western Kentucky has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 163) on November 25

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 170) on November 10

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 227) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 252) on November 6

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 21

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)

12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37) Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Karris Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers have a +20 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 66.0 points per game to rank 189th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.

