Travis Kelce vs. Rasul Douglas: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be up against the Buffalo Bills' defense and Rasul Douglas in Week 14 action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs receivers' matchup versus the Bills pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|109.3
|9.9
|1
|70
|9.70
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Travis Kelce vs. Rasul Douglas Insights
Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense
- Travis Kelce has hauled in 74 catches for 813 yards (73.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, Kansas City is averaging the ninth-most yards in the league, at 252.7 (3,032 total passing yards).
- The Chiefs' scoring average on offense is 22.9 points per game, 11th in the league.
- Kansas City is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 37.5 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 65 total red-zone pass attempts (53.7% red-zone pass rate).
Rasul Douglas & the Bills' Defense
- Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 49 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo's D has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,439 total passing yards allowed (203.3 per game).
- This season, the Bills rank fifth in the NFL with 18.9 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 319.9 yards given up per game.
- Buffalo has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 16 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bills this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Travis Kelce vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats
|Travis Kelce
|Rasul Douglas
|Rec. Targets
|93
|60
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|74
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11
|36
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|813
|49
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|73.9
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|355
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.