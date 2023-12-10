Will Travis Kelce find his way into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills play in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce's team-best 813 yards receiving (73.9 per game) are via 74 catches (93 targets), and he has five TDs.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0

