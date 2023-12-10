Sunday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) clashing at Hulman Center (on December 10) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Indiana State.

The Redhawks fell in their most recent outing 83-57 against Purdue on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 74, Southeast Missouri State 69

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks have no wins against Division 1 teams this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Southeast Missouri State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Alecia Doyle: 13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Amiyah Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG%

6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG% Kiyley Flowers: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, while conceding 75.1 per contest, 328th in college basketball) and have a -55 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.