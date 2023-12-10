Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) clashing at Hulman Center (on December 10) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Indiana State.
The Redhawks fell in their most recent outing 83-57 against Purdue on Wednesday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 74, Southeast Missouri State 69
Other OVC Predictions
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Redhawks have no wins against Division 1 teams this season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Southeast Missouri State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Alecia Doyle: 13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Amiyah Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG%
- Kiyley Flowers: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, while conceding 75.1 per contest, 328th in college basketball) and have a -55 scoring differential.
