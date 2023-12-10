Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has a difficult matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 203.3 per game.

Mahomes has passed for 3,127 yards (260.6 per game) this year, connecting on 67.8% of his passes with 22 TD passes with 10 INTs. Mahomes has tacked on 331 rushing yards on 57 carries while compiling 27.6 yards per contest.

Mahomes vs. the Bills

Mahomes vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 329.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 329.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Buffalo has allowed two opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bills have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 203.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bills have totaled 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Bills' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 273.5 (-115)

273.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+165)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of 12 opportunities this year.

The Chiefs have passed 59.7% of the time and run 40.3% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

With 444 attempts for 3,127 passing yards, Mahomes is 15th in league play with 7.0 yards per attempt.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 12 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 75.9% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (22).

Mahomes has attempted 65 passes in the red zone (53.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 21-for-33 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-38 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

