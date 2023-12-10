The focus will be on QBs Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Allen when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (6-6) play on December 10. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Josh Allen 12 Games Played 12 67.8% Completion % 68.1% 3,127 (260.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,214 (267.8) 22 Touchdowns 24 10 Interceptions 13 331 (27.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 342 (28.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 9

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 270.5 yards

: Over/Under 270.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Bills rank fifth in the league with 18.9 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total yards allowed with 319.9 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo ranks eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,439 (203.3 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Bills have been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,400 (116.7 per game).

Defensively, Buffalo is 17th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 15th at 54.1%.

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

