The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) face the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Flowers Hall. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. North Alabama Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

KJ Johnson: 18.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 8.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jacari Lane: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Fulcher: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Morehead State vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 116th 78.8 Points Scored 72.7 224th 258th 74.4 Points Allowed 68 131st 174th 33.6 Rebounds 37.3 58th 288th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11.3 50th 126th 8 3pt Made 8.4 97th 233rd 12.4 Assists 14.6 108th 343rd 15.2 Turnovers 13.9 300th

