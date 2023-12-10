The Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) will look to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Louisville Cardinals (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Louisville vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 62.9 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals allow.

When it scores more than 57.7 points, Kentucky is 4-1.

Louisville is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (79.6) than the Wildcats allow (71.6).

When Louisville puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Kentucky has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Nina Rickards: 8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Jayda Curry: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

