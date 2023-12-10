The Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) will look to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Louisville Cardinals (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACCN
Louisville vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 62.9 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals allow.
  • When it scores more than 57.7 points, Kentucky is 4-1.
  • Louisville is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (79.6) than the Wildcats allow (71.6).
  • When Louisville puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
  • Kentucky has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
  • This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Louisville Leaders

  • Olivia Cochran: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%
  • Kiki Jefferson: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Nina Rickards: 8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%
  • Sydney Taylor: 10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Jayda Curry: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Gonzaga W 81-70 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 @ Ole Miss W 64-58 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/3/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-40 KFC Yum! Center
12/10/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
12/13/2023 Morehead State - KFC Yum! Center
12/16/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

