How to Watch the Louisville vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) will look to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Louisville Cardinals (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Louisville vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 62.9 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals allow.
- When it scores more than 57.7 points, Kentucky is 4-1.
- Louisville is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Cardinals average 8.0 more points per game (79.6) than the Wildcats allow (71.6).
- When Louisville puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.
- Kentucky has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.
- This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Nina Rickards: 8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Jayda Curry: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 81-70
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 64-58
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-40
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
