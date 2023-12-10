Sunday's contest between the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-56 and heavily favors Louisville to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last game on Sunday, the Cardinals secured an 80-40 win over N.C. A&T.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 80, Kentucky 56

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best victory this season came against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 23). The Cardinals brought home the 81-70 win at a neutral site on November 26.

The Cardinals have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Louisville has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

The Cardinals have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 61) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 78) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 121) on November 25

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Nina Rickards: 8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Jayda Curry: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 21.9 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 57.7 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball) and have a +197 scoring differential overall.

