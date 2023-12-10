How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 10
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Stade Reims squaring off against OGC Nice.
Information on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action is included for you.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims journeys to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-105)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+320)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC journeys to match up with Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-145)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+425)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Metz vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 journeys to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+120)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+250)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Strasbourg vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC journeys to match up with Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+125)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+250)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (+100)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+270)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Lorient vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille makes the trip to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-125)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+350)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.