Kentucky vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) at KFC Yum! Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-56 and heavily favors Louisville to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Wildcats head into this game following a 76-57 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 80, Kentucky 56
Other SEC Predictions
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats registered their signature win of the season on November 30, when they took down the Boston College Eagles, who rank No. 114 in our computer rankings, 83-81.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
- Kentucky has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 114) on November 30
- 74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 161) on November 7
- 73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on December 3
- 82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 316) on November 11
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 61.2 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats put up 62.9 points per game (238th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (300th in college basketball). They have a -87 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.7 points per game.
