Should you wager on Justin Watson hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs vs Bills Anytime TD Bets

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has caught 20 passes on 39 targets for 332 yards and two TDs, averaging 33.2 yards per game.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Justin Watson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1

Rep Justin Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.