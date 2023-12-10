Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon League? See our Weekly Horizon League Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon League, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 89-80 vs Southeast Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Oakland
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: W 77-63 vs Eastern Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Wright State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: L 91-84 vs Western Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: W 72-68 vs Western Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethany (WV)
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: L 83-77 vs Kent State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bradley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 77-76 vs Akron
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cumberlands (KY)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Green Bay
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: W 70-68 vs UIC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: L 73-69 vs Delaware
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Vincent
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: L 80-67 vs Longwood
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: L 91-59 vs Northwestern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: L 101-65 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.