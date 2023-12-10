The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels score 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers give up (74.7).
  • When it scores more than 74.7 points, Eastern Kentucky is 6-0.
  • Tennessee is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 83.3 points.
  • The 76.7 points per game the Volunteers put up are 14.0 more points than the Colonels allow (62.7).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.
  • The Volunteers shoot 42.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels concede defensively.
  • The Colonels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Campbellsville Harrodsburg W 100-25 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/4/2023 Simmons (KY) W 94-38 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 85-55 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/15/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/17/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

