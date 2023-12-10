How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels score 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers give up (74.7).
- When it scores more than 74.7 points, Eastern Kentucky is 6-0.
- Tennessee is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 83.3 points.
- The 76.7 points per game the Volunteers put up are 14.0 more points than the Colonels allow (62.7).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.
- Eastern Kentucky is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.
- The Volunteers shoot 42.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels concede defensively.
- The Colonels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|W 100-25
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/4/2023
|Simmons (KY)
|W 94-38
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 85-55
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/17/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
