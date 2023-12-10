Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-1) play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
