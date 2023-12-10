Sunday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Colonels' most recent game on Wednesday ended in an 85-55 win against Miami (OH).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 82, Eastern Kentucky 70

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels captured their signature win of the season on November 18, when they took down the UAB Blazers, who rank No. 186 in our computer rankings, 68-64.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Kentucky is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 186) on November 18

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 277) on November 9

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on November 11

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 310) on December 6

77-75 on the road over Evansville (No. 332) on November 15

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 83.3 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (150th in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.6 points per game.

