Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Colonels' most recent game on Wednesday ended in an 85-55 win against Miami (OH).
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 82, Eastern Kentucky 70
Other ASUN Predictions
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Colonels captured their signature win of the season on November 18, when they took down the UAB Blazers, who rank No. 186 in our computer rankings, 68-64.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Kentucky is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-64 over UAB (No. 186) on November 18
- 74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 277) on November 9
- 86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on November 11
- 85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 310) on December 6
- 77-75 on the road over Evansville (No. 332) on November 15
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels put up 83.3 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (150th in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.6 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.